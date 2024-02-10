Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Affirm from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.81.

Get Affirm alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AFRM

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 3.72. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The business had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Affirm by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,252 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Affirm by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,822 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.