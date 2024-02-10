Affirm’s (AFRM) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Affirm has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Affirm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

