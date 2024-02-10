AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Acquires 162 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 10.6% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 280.7% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.35.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $721.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $545.55 and a 200-day moving average of $485.26. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $721.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

