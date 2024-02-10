AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.56.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $115.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average is $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. AGCO’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AGCO by 3,115.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,785,000 after buying an additional 1,155,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth $152,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 7,297.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,769,000 after buying an additional 713,142 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 2,102.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after buying an additional 693,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $83,733,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

