Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $240.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APD. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $219.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.12. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,993,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,407,000 after purchasing an additional 606,280 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

