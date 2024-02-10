Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.16.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.2 %

ALB opened at $115.74 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.26.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.