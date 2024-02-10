Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Timken were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Timken by 96.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $82.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

