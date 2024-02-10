Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Leidos by 123.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.56. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $114.23.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

