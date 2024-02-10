Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,226 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,810 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,584,000 after purchasing an additional 970,559 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

