Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,110 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 141,618 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.60.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

