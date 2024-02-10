Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Novanta were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Novanta by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Novanta by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Novanta Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $167.44 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Novanta

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,656 shares in the company, valued at $21,541,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,541,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $2,394,272 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

