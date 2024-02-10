Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.41.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $229.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

