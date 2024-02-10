Amalgamated Bank Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $76.43.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

