Amalgamated Bank Has $3.69 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 854,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,651,000 after purchasing an additional 141,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

