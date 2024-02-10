Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 26.8% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 10.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 37.5% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $74.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.25. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

