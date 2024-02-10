Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,457,000 after buying an additional 272,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,477,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 107,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,885 shares of company stock valued at $14,519,506. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMC

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.