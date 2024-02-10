Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,817 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 58,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 360,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 30,472 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG opened at $19.07 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

