Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,492 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.10 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

