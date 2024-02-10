Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,823 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth approximately $7,430,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 18.2% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,229,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 343,263 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth $39,557,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 482.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,116,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,892,000 after acquiring an additional 924,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 135.6% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 398,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 229,080 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Alcoa Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AA opened at $26.89 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

