Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,670 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 242,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Western Union were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.5% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,446,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,442,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,031,000 after purchasing an additional 230,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,926,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,470,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Price Performance

Western Union stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

