Amalgamated Bank Sells 596 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,464.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,549,000 after buying an additional 68,317 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $425.09 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $439.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $412.77 and its 200 day moving average is $389.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.