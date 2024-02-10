Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,080,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,083,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.45 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

