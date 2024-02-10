American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $122.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.78. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.71%.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

