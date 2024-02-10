Anglo American’s (AAL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,500 ($31.34) price target on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.34) to GBX 2,200 ($27.58) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($32.97) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,708.57 ($33.95).
In related news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu bought 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.20 ($12,525.01). Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
