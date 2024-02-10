Anglo American’s (AAL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,500 ($31.34) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.34) to GBX 2,200 ($27.58) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($32.97) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,708.57 ($33.95).

Anglo American Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Activity at Anglo American

AAL opened at GBX 1,702.60 ($21.34) on Friday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,354 ($42.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,261.19, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,873.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,066.07.

In related news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu bought 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.20 ($12,525.01). Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

