Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) PT Raised to $21.00 at Jonestrading

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Jonestrading from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

NLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Shares of NLY opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

