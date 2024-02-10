ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Lessened by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ANSYS by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $342.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANSS

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.