Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AIRC opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.