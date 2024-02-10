Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.3% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $188.85 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.51 and a 200 day moving average of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.