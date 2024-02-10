Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Given New $1.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 142.52% and a negative net margin of 74.41%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 254,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
