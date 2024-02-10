Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 5,073 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average of $155.31. The company has a market capitalization of $503.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

