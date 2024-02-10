Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 279.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

