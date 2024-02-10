Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 279.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
