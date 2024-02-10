Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.53

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 991184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 408,113 shares of company stock worth $2,441,959. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ardelyx by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 139,484 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 39.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 217,061 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

