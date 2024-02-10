Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $139.48 and last traded at $136.54, with a volume of 96528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.85.
The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.
Ares Management Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.26%.
In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.88.
Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.
