Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $139.48 and last traded at $136.54, with a volume of 96528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.85.

The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Barclays cut their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Management from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ares Management

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.88.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.