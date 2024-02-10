Arizona State Retirement System Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.76.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 5.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

