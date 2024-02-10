Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Buys 139 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $174.45 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $175.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,080,878 shares of company stock worth $1,033,083,657. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

