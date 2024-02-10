Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Stock Up 9.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.67. Ashford has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

