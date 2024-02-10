Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Sets New 12-Month Low at $170.00

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 172.61 ($2.16), with a volume of 74751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.18).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 205.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 255.87.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

