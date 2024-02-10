Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 13,743 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,537,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 310,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE HRL opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 77.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HRL

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.