Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Republic Services stock opened at $173.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.27 and a 52 week high of $175.35.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.