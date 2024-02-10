Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,567,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,043,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,521,000 after purchasing an additional 793,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWN opened at $150.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.