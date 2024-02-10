Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,195 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIQ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $31,122,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 601,386 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 58,822 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 429.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 346,808 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 281,283 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,775,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

