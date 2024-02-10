Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $85.44 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

View Our Latest Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.