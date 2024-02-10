Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.55.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $470.24 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $485.11 and its 200 day moving average is $425.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

