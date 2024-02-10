Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

ZBH stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average is $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

