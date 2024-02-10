Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.47 Million Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,491 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 323,410 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

