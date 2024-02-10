Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,758.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,490.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,201.30. The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,331.23 and a 12-month high of $3,844.76.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,582.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

