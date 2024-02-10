Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at $518,000. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

