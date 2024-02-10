Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average is $94.93. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.