Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,481,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,094,000 after acquiring an additional 418,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

