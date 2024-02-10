Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 55 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $275.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $278.81.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

